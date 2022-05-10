Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Carrier Global worth $59,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

