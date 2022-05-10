Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.50 ($21.58) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carrefour from €20.10 ($21.16) to €19.70 ($20.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Carrefour stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.37. 69,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,589. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.92.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

