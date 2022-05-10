CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CarParts.com Inc. offer e-commerce automotive aftermarket, providing collision, engine and performance parts and accessories. CarParts.com Inc., formerly known as U.S. Auto Parts Network Inc., is headquartered in Torrance, California. “

PRTS has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut CarParts.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CarParts.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $7.60 on Friday. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $410.83 million, a PE ratio of -69.08 and a beta of 2.46.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

