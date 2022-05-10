CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,536. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 29,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 94,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarLotz by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 68,842 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

