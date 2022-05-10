CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 35.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.
Shares of LOTZ stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,536. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
About CarLotz (Get Rating)
CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.
