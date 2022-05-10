CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.29 EPS.

CARG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,019. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,491.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,270.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,081 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 14,526 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

CarGurus Company Profile (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.