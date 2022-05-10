Capital’s (CAPD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Capital (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 154 ($1.90) price objective on the stock.

CAPD opened at GBX 91.62 ($1.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.74. Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.75 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £174.90 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Capital’s previous dividend of $0.01. Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

