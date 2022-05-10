Capital Properties, Inc. (CPTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 27th

Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

CPTP stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.20 million and a P/E ratio of 41.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital Properties had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leasing land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; leases the undeveloped parcels of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations containing 44 billboard faces along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

