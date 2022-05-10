Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.77

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 13784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $878.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.22.

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canoo Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canoo by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

