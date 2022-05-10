Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 10.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.93. 119,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,569,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

