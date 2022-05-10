Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 154.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter valued at $3,688,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cano Health by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 1,956.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 99,269 shares during the period. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

