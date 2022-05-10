Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Shares of Cannae stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19. Cannae has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $38.08.

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cannae by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

