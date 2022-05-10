Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF) Price Target to C$40.00

Magnet Forensics (OTC:MAGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnet Forensics from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC started coverage on Magnet Forensics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Magnet Forensics from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MAGTF stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Magnet Forensics has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Magnet Forensics Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of data analytics software used for digital forensics investigations to public sector and private enterprises in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers Magnet AXIOM, a digital investigations platform to recover analyze, and report on digital evidence from smartphones, cloud services, IoT devices, and third-party images; Magnet AXIOM CYBER, a digital forensics and incident response solution for businesses that need to perform remote acquisitions, and collect and analyze evidence from computers, cloud, and mobile devices; and Magnet OUTRIDER, a digital evidence triage tool used at crime scenes to scan digital media for the presence of CSAM.

