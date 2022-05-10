Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.15% of Tredegar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tredegar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Tredegar by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Tredegar in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.92. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Tredegar’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tredegar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tredegar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

