Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE TAP traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. 45,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,121. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.