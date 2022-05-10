Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $3,063,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,764 shares of company stock worth $2,271,821. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

TWTR stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. 680,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,576,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 204.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

