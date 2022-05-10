Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.08% of Digi International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digi International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 67.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Digi International by 32.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Digi International by 131.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Digi International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Digi International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Digi International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $689.03 million, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.54. Digi International Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.86 and a 1 year high of $25.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.43 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Profile (Get Rating)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.