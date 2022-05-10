Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $851,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 29,146 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 619,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 488,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average is $80.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

