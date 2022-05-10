Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $621,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after acquiring an additional 147,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,453,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 751,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,186,000 after buying an additional 112,436 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after buying an additional 43,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.52. 6,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,305. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

