Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.67. 17,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,038. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.11%.

Flowserve Profile (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.