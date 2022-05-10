Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 6,200 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in TriNet Group by 951.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.48.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. 1,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.43. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

