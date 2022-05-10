Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 4,600 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,655,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,348,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,665,000 after buying an additional 1,756,612 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,666 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,452,000 after buying an additional 933,163 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.33 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $189,151.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $776,356.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,863,203.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,195 shares of company stock valued at $83,352,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.