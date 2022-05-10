Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,970,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,211,716 shares of company stock worth $126,841,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Shares of NYSE BG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.56. 18,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,040. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $1.32. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

