Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 3,800 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,531,000 after buying an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Socorro Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $167.26. 125,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,365,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $160.50 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

