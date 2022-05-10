Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.02. 13,121,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,266. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cameco (CCJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.