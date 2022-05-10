Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.07 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.60.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 0.41%. Cameco’s payout ratio is -54.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,292,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

