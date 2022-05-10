California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $68,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $328.54 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $327.45 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

