California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 39,030 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 873,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $65,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after buying an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after buying an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 437.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 681,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,096,000 after buying an additional 554,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day moving average of $86.22. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

