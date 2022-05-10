California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,431 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Match Group worth $80,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 36.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $70.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.65.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

