California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,295 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,295 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.78% of Assurant worth $69,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Assurant by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,154,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.74.

NYSE AIZ opened at $180.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

