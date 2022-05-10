California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,989 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NIO were worth $82,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

