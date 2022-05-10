California Public Employees Retirement System Has $85.98 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,606 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Constellation Brands worth $85,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,368.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.22. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -516.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.