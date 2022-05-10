California Public Employees Retirement System Has $84.53 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,447,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,156 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Aflac worth $84,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Aflac by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Aflac by 139.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a 200-day moving average of $60.48.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $1,206,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

