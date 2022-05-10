California Public Employees Retirement System Has $67.56 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of DocuSign worth $67,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.92 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.00.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

