California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $77,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $203.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $191.69 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVB. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.47.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.