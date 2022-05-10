Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CSQ opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSQ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $573,000.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Get Rating)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

