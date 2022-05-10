Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of CSQ opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.89.
About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
