Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

