Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,142.00

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.40 million and $38,142.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00573115 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 50.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.