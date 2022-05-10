BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. BWX Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

NYSE BWXT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,831. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.70. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, Director John A. Fees sold 20,593 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $1,113,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,788. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

