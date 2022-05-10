Bvf Partners L. P/Il Buys 150,000 Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at $38,725,033.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KYMR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,250,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,776. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $943.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.