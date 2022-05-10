BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BuzzFeed Inc. is a tech-powered diversified media company. It produces articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series, lifestyle content. BuzzFeed Inc., formerly known as 890 5th Avenue Partners Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BZFD traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $4.08. 176,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88. BuzzFeed has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $14.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZFD. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

