Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Business First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Business First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.33.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,496 shares of company stock worth $59,289. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 319.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 625,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

