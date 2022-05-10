BSCView Price Hits $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BSCV)

BSCView (BSCV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. BSCView has a total market capitalization of $42,429.56 and $466.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BSCView has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

