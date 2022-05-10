Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

