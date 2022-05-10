Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 27th

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Brookline Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Brookline Bancorp has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

BRKL opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.59. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 468,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 199,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after buying an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,219 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,156,000 after acquiring an additional 109,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

