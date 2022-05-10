Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

BEP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -54.95 and a beta of 0.73. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

BEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,180,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 178,751 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

