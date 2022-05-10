Brokerages Set WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target at $37.25

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

WSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 202,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.93. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WesBanco by 171.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 16.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WesBanco by 8.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

