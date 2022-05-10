Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,422.86

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,395.88 ($17.21).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,218 ($15.02) to GBX 1,207 ($14.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($18.25) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON VTY traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 773 ($9.53). 720,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,467. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.14. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 758 ($9.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,248.05).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

