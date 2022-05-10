Brokerages Set Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Target Price at GBX 1,422.86

Posted by on May 10th, 2022

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTYGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,395.88 ($17.21).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.79) to GBX 1,100 ($13.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,470 ($18.12) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.23) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 1,218 ($15.02) to GBX 1,207 ($14.88) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($18.25) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON VTY traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 773 ($9.53). 720,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,467. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 928.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,045.14. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 758 ($9.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($16.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 40 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 919 ($11.33) per share, for a total transaction of £9,934.39 ($12,248.05).

Vistry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.