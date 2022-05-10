Brokerages Set The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price at $27.19

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 518,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,199,000 after purchasing an additional 151,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

WEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.85. 3,243,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

