Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) PT at $80.57

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,530. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.80. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 38.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,116,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 709,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,861,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

