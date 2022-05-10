Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.09

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.
TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 1,785,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.
Teradata Company Profile (Get Rating)
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.
