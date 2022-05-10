Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) PT at $57.09

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.36.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.50. 1,785,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,108. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teradata has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

